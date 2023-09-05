Gold falls slightly

KARACHI: Gold on Monday lost some value on the local market but silver stays firm, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs700 to Rs239100 per tola and Rs600 to Rs204990 per 10 grams.

Silver was selling for Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1940 per ounce and silver for $24.10 per ounce, traders said.

