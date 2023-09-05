BAFL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 04, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
175,150,878           107,097,008        5,395,298,245           3,201,467,119
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)      341,167,965       (424,457,468)      (83,289,503)
Local Individuals           5,211,046,723     (4,977,096,777)       233,949,946
Local Corporates            1,776,452,545     (1,927,112,988)     (150,660,443)
===============================================================================

