KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 04, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
175,150,878 107,097,008 5,395,298,245 3,201,467,119
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 341,167,965 (424,457,468) (83,289,503)
Local Individuals 5,211,046,723 (4,977,096,777) 233,949,946
Local Corporates 1,776,452,545 (1,927,112,988) (150,660,443)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
