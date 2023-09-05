BAFL 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.73%)
BIPL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.81%)
DFML 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.48%)
DGKC 42.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
FABL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FCCL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
FFL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.53%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 96.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
HUBC 81.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.43%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.11%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.73%)
OGDC 95.48 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.26 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.66%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.77%)
PRL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.41%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.87%)
SSGC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 89.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.18%)
UNITY 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.69%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,574 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,017 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,707 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,252 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Synthetic Products     30.06.2023     10% (F)      491.097          2.47      26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Enterprises Limited    Year End                                               11.00.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Macpac Films Limited   30.06.2023     15% (F)      379.213          6.39      16.10.2023     10.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               10.00.A.M         16.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Read more stories