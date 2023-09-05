KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Synthetic Products 30.06.2023 10% (F) 491.097 2.47 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Enterprises Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Macpac Films Limited 30.06.2023 15% (F) 379.213 6.39 16.10.2023 10.10.2023 to Year End 10.00.A.M 16.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

