Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Synthetic Products 30.06.2023 10% (F) 491.097 2.47 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Enterprises Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Macpac Films Limited 30.06.2023 15% (F) 379.213 6.39 16.10.2023 10.10.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M 16.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments