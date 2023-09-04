BAFL 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.73%)
BIPL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.81%)
DFML 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.48%)
DGKC 42.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
FABL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FCCL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
FFL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.53%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 96.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
HUBC 81.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.43%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.11%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.73%)
OGDC 95.48 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.26 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.66%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.77%)
PRL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.41%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.87%)
SSGC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 89.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.18%)
UNITY 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.69%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 49.7 (1.1%)
BR30 16,017 Increased By 185.2 (1.17%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 394.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 16,252 Increased By 164.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel and Bahrain agree to boost trade ties

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:22pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MANAMA: Israel’s foreign minister agreed Monday with his Bahraini counterpart to boost trade relations, during his first visit to one of the two Gulf Arab states to establish ties with Israel.

“The foreign minister and I agreed that we should work together to increase the number of direct flights, the tourism, the trade volume, the investment,” Eli Cohen said during a ceremony to inaugurate Israel’s new embassy.

The embassy in the capital Manama will replace the first embassy Israel opened in 2021, a year after it established diplomatic relations with Bahrain as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Under the accords, Israel also established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

Monday’s ceremony was attended by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, who said the event signified a “shared commitment to strengthening and cultivating bilateral relations”.

“As we build into deeper diplomatic endeavours and engage in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, the establishment of this new embassy assumes a pivotal role in our collaboration,” he told reporters.

Cohen arrived in Bahrain on Sunday, accompanied by a business delegation of more than 30 companies working in high-tech, logistics and real estate.

Earlier on Monday, he met Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and discussed “the importance of advancing a free trade agreement and projects to connect youths in Israel and Bahrain”, Cohen posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“We look forward to expanding the circle of peace and normalisation to other states in the area,” he said.

Despite now having steady ties with Israel, Bahrain and the UAE have joined other Gulf Arab states in issuing a series of condemnations against it this year.

The storming of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and raids by Israeli forces on Nablus and the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank were among Israeli moves that sparked a Gulf outcry.

However, Cohen’s trip coincides with growing speculation about an impending normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which is not a signatory to the Abraham Accords.

Riyadh and Washington have held talks on Saudi conditions for progress on normalisation with Israel, according to people briefed on the meetings.

In Bahrain, Cohen also visited the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base where he discussed maritime security cooperation, according to a statement by US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT).

The visit “underscores our expanding partnership with Israel”, NAVCENT commander Vice-Admiral Brad Cooper was quoted as saying.

Israel Bahrain Trade ties Israel Bahrain relation

Comments

1000 characters

Israel and Bahrain agree to boost trade ties

Open market: rupee recovers after hitting 334 against US dollar during trading

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Inter-bank: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

Cipher case: Special Court Judge Zulqarnain goes on week-long leave

President Alvi discusses 'election matters' with interim law minister

KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on positive sentiment

NFC award major reason behind govt’s inability to go after untaxed sectors: economist

PCB, BCCI officials briefly address media in Lahore

Read more stories