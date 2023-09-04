Gold prices decline Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs700 per tola on Monday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs239,100 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also declined by Rs600 to Rs204,990.

In the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs3,400 per tola.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $5 to $1,940 per ounce on Monday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola.