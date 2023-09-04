BAFL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
PCB, BCCI officials briefly address media in Lahore

BR Web Desk Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 03:45pm

A delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday arrived in Pakistan via Wagah Border, Aaj News reported.

Leading the delegation is BCCI President Roger Binny, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf welcomed the BCCI delegation and held a brief press conference with them.

The two sides are reportedly to engage in discussions of mutual interest.

The BCCI delegation also plans to watch a Asia Cup 2023 match scheduled in Pakistan.

More to follow

