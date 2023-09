HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Monday after US jobs data eased pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates any further.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.14 percent, or 210.47 points, to 18,592.53.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.41 percent, or 12.70 points, to 3,145.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.44 percent, or 8.56 points, to 1,962.14.