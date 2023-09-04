BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
PSX remains under severe pressure

Recorder Review Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under severe pressure and witnessed drastic declined during the outgoing week ended on September 01, 2023 due to heavy selling on worries about Pak Rupee depreciation and fears of further increase in interest rate.

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by 2,358.56 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 45,312.66 points.

Average daily trading volumes on ready counter slightly increased by 2.1 percent to 210.29 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 205.88 million shares while average daily traded value on the ready counter declined by 2.2 percent to Rs 8.10 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.28 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 292.44 points during this week to close at 4,524.06 points with average daily turnover of 181.167 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 1,104.65 points on week-on-week basis to close at 15,831.29 points with average daily trading volumes of 113.433 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth 3.289 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 329 billion to Rs 6.762 trillion.

“This week KSE-100 index fell by 4.95 percent, losing 2,358 points and closing at 45,313”, an analyst at AKD Securities said.

Sector-wise, Textile weaving was the top performer, indicating an increase of 2.83 percent. Whereas, Close End Mutual Fund/Power Generation & Distribution/ Automobile Parts & Accessories were amongst the worst performers with a decline of 15.9 percent/10.4 percent/9.84 percent.

Flow-wise, major net selling was recorded by Banks/DFI with a net sell of $6.26million. On the other hand, Insurance Companies absorbed the selling with a net buy of $7.9million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were SCBPL (up 5.5 percent), INDU (up 4.0 percent), HMB (up 3.7 percent), AICL (up 3.4 percent) and NRL (up2.3 percent), while top laggards were HGFA (down 16.4 percent), DGKC (down 15.8 percent), NML (down 12.8 percent), APL (down 12.4 percent) and NCL (down 12.1 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the week started on a dull note as bearish momentum continued. Investors aimed to lock in profits due to uncertain developments on both the political and economic fronts.

During the week, Rupee continued to depreciate with PKR/US$ interbank rate losing 1.5 percent. On the other hand, with POL prices already witnessing 15 percent increase in August 2023, another 6.0 percent increase was announced for the first half of September 2023.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 KSE100 index

