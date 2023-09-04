PM terms May 9 violence ‘coup attempt’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that what happened in the country on May 9 this year was an attempt to stage a coup and civil war.

In a programme of a private news channel, he said that the target of the May 9 incidents was the current Army Chief and his team. The caretaker prime minister said that he did not want to give the impression that any revenge was being taken on the May 9 accused.

“But, if action is not taken according to the law against the political party willing to resort to violence and violate the laws of the country, [then] we will be seen as a party to this matter,” he stated.

“Electricity is not an issue on which there should be a wheel-jam strike. We have a lot of sympathy for the segment of the society that is burdened with electricity bills,” he remarked.

He said that the decision regarding closing the shops at night would be taken by taking the provinces into confidence. “The implementation of the decision will soon be witnessed. We do not want to take a decision in haste on the issue of electricity. We do not want to take such a decision that should be taken back,” he added.