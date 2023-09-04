PPP not to form electoral alliances: Khuhro

THATTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro declared during a press conference here that his party will not form any alliance with other parties including the PML-N.

He emphasised that the PPP will contest the general elections independently on its own platform.

Khuhro stated that the introduction of a presidential system in the country would require constitutional amendments. If anyone is daring enough to challenge the constitution, he should demonstrate conviction by bringing forward the presidential system, he warned.

He admitted that opposition alliances have been formed against the PPP, but remarked that such unity is a sign of desperation before the elections. Khuhro warned the caretaker government against attempting to rule for an extended period, as it would undoubtedly trigger a strong reaction from the people.

He urged his party workers to be prepared for the upcoming elections. He stressed the importance of holding elections within the constitutional timeframe of 90 days. He criticised the delay and wastage of time on making new constituencies.

Khuhro also criticised MQM and GDA, accusing them of being against jobs and welfare of the people. He blamed the caretaker government for the ongoing inflation and labelled the PTI government’s breach of agreement with the IMF as a burden on the country’s economy.