NUMS conducts admission test in Pakistan and abroad

LAHORE: National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has once again achieved a remarkable milestone by orchestrating the seamless execution of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) (NUMS) -2023) across Pakistan and abroad.

MDCAT (NUMS) is a mandatory examination held annually for the aspiring students willing to join NUMS constituent and affiliated medical and dental colleges. The exam was conducted on Sunday simultaneously in 20 cities across Pakistan, as well as in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

More than 74,000 candidates participated in this competitive assessment, marking a significant achievement for NUMS and the education sector at large. A Central Control Room was established at NUMS Secretariat to continuously monitor the conduct of the exam.

