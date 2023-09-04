Haleem, brothers booked in fraud case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and his three brothers have been booked in a fraud case.

A fraud case was lodged against the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and his three brothers at the Memon Goth police station over a citizen’s complaint.

The complainant claimed that Haleem’s brother Aleem had promised to give the ownership of a plot in a housing society after receiving Rs60 million on November 26, 2019.

He added that he then found out that the original documents of the land did not exist. The citizen alleged that he had been threatened at gunpoint in a farmhouse for raising his voice over the financial fraud.

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to police on three-day physical remand.