Minister orders timely completion of ongoing development schemes

HYDERABAD: Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Ishwar Lal has directed all chief engineers and project directors of the department to complete all ongoing development schemes in stipulated period in order to facilitate the people.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at the office of Chief Engineer Irrigation Kotri Barrage Region Hyderabad. Secretary Irrigation Zareef Ahmed Khero and all chief engineers, project directors and other officers also attended the meeting. He also asked them to send emergent schemes which were required to be implemented to face flood and rain emergency.

Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Ishwar Lal assured them that no transfer/ posting would be made, asking them to develop image of Sindh Irrigation Department and bring good name for the department as well. However he warned them that he would not tolerate any corruption in the department and only those officers would stay in the department who would work honestly.

Caretaker Minister Ishwar Lal said that he would hold such meetings every month to review the progress of the officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023