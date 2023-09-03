BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI announces protest outside Governor House against high electricity bills

  • Says govt wants to fetch Rs90 per unit of electricity
BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2023 08:10pm

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that his party would stage a sit-in outside the governor’s houses for relief in electricity bills, Aaj News reported.

“The government wants Rs90 per unit of electricity,” he said during a press conference in Lahore’s Mansoora area.

“The protest against wrong decisions of the government will continue while we it has been decided that a white paper will be presented to expose mafia.”

Pakistan was partially shut on Saturday on the call of various trade bodies and the JI to protest against the high electricity bills and hike in petrol and gas prices, which have already affected the people grappling with back-breaking inflation.

He thanked traders, transporters, lawyers, ulema, and the people for participating in the protest.

Siraj believed that his party did not accept the agreements signed by the previous governments, referring to the deal signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loans.

He alleged that the corrupt elites 100 per cent benefitted from the deal, and the poor were bearing the brunt.

Siraj added that the agreements had taken a heavy toll on the people and that the party would seek details of all agreements under the Right of Access to Information Act.

The JI chief warned that the party would present its next plan of action if the government did not review its decisions.

“It will be a favour from the caretaker government that it holds elections soon and gives power in the hands of elected representatives,” he said.

Governor House JI protests high electricity bills

Comments

1000 characters

JI announces protest outside Governor House against high electricity bills

US envoy calls on PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, discusses bilateral ties

HRCP urges end to uncertainty around elections in Pakistan

Traders strike against hike in fuel and power prices

Major Gulf bourses fall amid China gloom

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India

India PM urges UN to rethink priorities for the 21st century

Markets shut across Lahore

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

Read more stories