BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian army has recruited 280,000 soldiers since January: Medvedev

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2023 03:25pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s former president and Security Council chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday that Moscow had recruited some 280,000 people into the army since the start of the year.

Russia has not announced another mobilisation, seen as an unpopular measure, but has led an active campaign to attract more men into the military as its Ukraine offensive drags into a 19th month.

“According to data from the ministry of defence, 280,000 people have joined the Russian army on contracts from January 1,” Medvedev said, according to the TASS news agency.

“Part of them were in the reserves, part of them volunteers and other categories,” he added, during a visit to the Far Eastern Russian island of Sakhalin.

In early August, Medvedev said the army had recruited around 230,000 people since the start of the year.

AFP is not able to independently verify these numbers.

Since the spring, the Russian army has led a huge publicity campaign to recruit volunteers, with mass advertisements online and in Russian streets.

It has also sought to attract future soldiers by promising higher salaries.

In September last year, the Kremlin made a U-turn on promises not to announce a military draft, announcing a partial call-up to make up for losses on the Ukrainian front that led to the recruitment of 300,000 men.

But the announcement also triggered another wave of emigration from Russia, with hundreds of thousands believed to have fled abroad.

Medvedev, who led Russia from 2008 to 2012, has become one of Moscow’s most hawkish voices in support of Putin’s Ukraine offensive.

Russia invasion of Ukraine Dmitry Medvedev

Comments

1000 characters

Russian army has recruited 280,000 soldiers since January: Medvedev

Traders strike against hike in fuel and power prices

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India

Markets shut across Lahore

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill

Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi seeks homegrown hit

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Read more stories