World

Crimean Bridge traffic resumes after brief suspension

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 10:42am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula resumed after a brief suspension early on Sunday, the Russian-installed operator of the bridge said on the Telegram messaging app.

The administration did not disclose the reason for the suspension.

Russian drone attack in Odesa region hits port infrastructure and injures two

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by many Western governments as illegal.

The Crimean Bridge has been a target of increased air and sea drone attacks in recent months.

Ukraine Ukraine war Russia invasion of Ukraine Crimean Peninsula Crimean Bridge

