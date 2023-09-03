BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Vissel Kobe confirm signing of former Spain midfielder Mata

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 09:56am
Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has joined Vissel Kobe on a free transfer, the Japanese club announced on Sunday.

Mata, a member of Spain’s World Cup winning squad in South Africa in 2010, has signed with the Takayuki Yoshida-coached outfit after leaving Turkish side Galatasaray over the summer.

Kobe are second in the current J.League standings, one point behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, and face Kyoto Sanga on Sunday knowing a win will take them into pole position.

Mata had been without a club since leaving Galatasaray and joins Kobe after earlier spells with Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United.

