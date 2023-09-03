BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Karabakh separatist leader resigns amid deepening blockade crisis

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

TBILISI: The separatist head of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh has resigned amid widespread food and fuel shortages resulting from an almost year-long blockade of the territory by Azerbaijan.

Arayik Haratyunyan, who is an ethnic Armenian, said in a statement on Thursday: “Tomorrow I will present to the people of the Artsakh Republic and the national assembly of Artsakh my resignation from the post of president of the republic.”

Artsakh is the Armenian name for the breakaway region.

Haratyunyan suggested that his presidency was an obstacle to negotiations with Azerbaijan and that “difficulties in the country have significantly reduced the trust in the authorities”.

Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but whose population of 120,000 is predominantly ethnic Armenian, won de facto independence after a war in the early 1990s.

In 2020, Azerbaijan retook territories in and around Karabakh in a second war that left the region dependent on Russian peacekeepers deployed under a Moscow-brokered ceasefire.

Haratyunyan, who presided over the 2020 defeat, faced calls to quit that have intensified since December, when Azerbaijan began a blockade of the Lachin corridor, the one road linking Karabakh to Armenia, on which the region is dependent.

Azerbaijan denies that it imposed a blockade on the Lachin corridor, and says that alternative routes to resupply Karabakh through Azerbaijani territory are available. The blockade has seen acute shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies inside Karabakh.

Haratyunyan had also clashed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has signalled a potential willingness to recognise Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, a move that would jeopardise the survival of the region’s breakaway authorities.

