Four theatres sealed in Faisalabad

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir has said that the Faisalabad district administration has sealed four theatres in Faisalabad due to violations of the Drama Act.

While talking to the media on Saturday, he said that the district administrations across the province have been galvanized into action, resulting in the closure of four additional theatres to combat obscenity and vulgarity in stage productions. The theatres sealed in Faisalabad included Sabina, Manerva, Noor Mahal, and Manerva Gold, adding that despite prior warnings, these theatres persisted in hosting explicit shows.

He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi tasked the deputy commissioners with the responsibility of curbing indecency in stage performances across Punjab. “These theatres would undergo daily scrutiny and swift punitive measures would be taken against any transgressors,” he added.

Mir disclosed that the officers from the Punjab Arts Council and the Deputy Commissioner’s Office would supervise the stage productions. Special monitoring committees have been constituted to ensure regular oversight, and all stage performances would be meticulously recorded by government-designated cameras and camerapersons.

He averred that the theatre owners have been duly informed of the government’s directives and a stern warning has been issued to all actors and actresses, cautioning them against engaging in explicit and lascivious acts during their stage performances. Additionally, the Punjab Cabinet was in the process of amending the Dramatic Performance Act of 1876 in two weeks. This legislative amendment would comprehensively ban dances in stage productions, and enforcement actions against offenders would continue during this period.

