PBC condemns manhandling of ex-Punjab CM Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), on Saturday, strongly condemned the manhandling and the way under which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the former chief minister was rearrested and his confinement under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Mohammad Amjad Rafiq, on Friday, ordered that the petitioner shall not be arrested by the NAB or any other authority/agency/office, etc, nor shall he be detained under any law relating to preventive detention. He directed the NAB’s special prosecutor to submit a report and para-wise comments to the petition by September 21.

However, the Islamabad police re-arrested former chief minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi near his residence soon after the High Court set him free with a restraining order against his possible arrest by any agency or preventive detention.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, in a statement issued, said re-arrest of the ex-CM Punjab by Islamabad Police, a day ago from Lahore tantamount to disregarding and non-complying the LHC’s order not to re-arrest Parvez Elahi in any case.

