BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Pak Pavilion’ inaugurated at CIFTIS

APP Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

BEIJING: Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moinul Haque officially inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) here Saturday.

The pavilion showcases the diverse range of service-oriented enterprises from Pakistan, highlighting the country’s commitment to fostering international trade partnerships. Representatives from top Pakistani service-oriented enterprises participated in the event, including companies specializing in IT, telecommunications, logistics and traveling and financial services.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque said that the Pakistan Pavilion at CIFTIS provided a platform for Pakistani businesses to showcase their capabilities and explore new avenues for trade and investment. He said this initiative reflects Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening economic ties with China and other countries by further positioning the country as a hub for service-oriented enterprises in the region, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

“This exhibition will support Pakistan in increasing services exports, especially in IT, e-commerce, finance and logistics. It will also help promote regional connectivity with the presence of NLC and PIA in the exhibition. This year, 75 countries and international organizations are participating in the CIFTIS with almost 1,868 exhibiting companies”, he added.

The top Pakistani Firms participating in CIFTIS, Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), NETSOL, ISBEI, National Bank of Pakistan, National Logistic Corporation (NLC), Fb Enterprises and others opened their booths to attract Chinese investors at CIFTIS, which takes place in Beijing from September 2 to 6.

Exhibitions, forums, business promotion conferences, supportive activities and a global services trade summit will also be held.

PIA Moin ul Haque Pakistani businesses Pak Pavilion CIFTIS

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pak Pavilion’ inaugurated at CIFTIS

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Markets shut across Lahore

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Maryam assails IK for hiring ‘controversial’ lawyer

PSW’s e-lab management system to integrate all govt labs

Representation in international courts: IK hires acclaimed British barrister

Effective today: No Raast services for 2 days due to system upgradation: SBP

Africa Climate Summit: PM to pay 3-day visit to Nairobi from tomorrow

Read more stories