BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad: alarming rise in street crime

Fazal Sher Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Carjacking and cell phone snatching witnessed an increase in the federal capital during the last week as more than 91 vehicles were stolen or snatched and 72 mobile phones snatched from citizens, mostly at gunpoint, in various localities.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 10 cases of theft including robbery and snatching of cash were reported to the city’s different police stations during the same period. The 91 cases of auto theft which were reported to different police stations during the last week include theft of 11 cars and 80 bikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 12 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station, nine bikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Ramana police station as well as four motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole five motorbikes and three cars from the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station, four bikes and two cars from the limits of the Sabzi Mandi police station, and another four motorbikes and one car from the limits of Koral police station.

During the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of Karachi Company, Noon, Ramna, Aabpara, Industrial Area, and Lohi Bheer police stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched four mobile phones, auto thieves stole 13 vehicles, and robbers looted one house in the limit of Karachi Company police station. Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of Noon police station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phones from 13 people and carjackers stole four vehicles.

Similarly, Ramna police station registered 10 cases of auto theft and four cases of snatching of cash and mobile theft during the last week while armed robbers snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole six vehicles from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

In the same period, Aabpara police registered four cases of mobile snatching and eight cases of auto theft during the last week. Armed persons snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole five vehicles in the limits of Lohi Bheer police station during the last week.

During the last week, Khanna police station registered five cases each of auto theft and four cases of mobile snatching.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

crime robbery street crime Mobile phones snatching auto thieves

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad: alarming rise in street crime

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Markets shut across Lahore

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Maryam assails IK for hiring ‘controversial’ lawyer

PSW’s e-lab management system to integrate all govt labs

Representation in international courts: IK hires acclaimed British barrister

Effective today: No Raast services for 2 days due to system upgradation: SBP

Africa Climate Summit: PM to pay 3-day visit to Nairobi from tomorrow

Read more stories