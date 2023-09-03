Islamabad: alarming rise in street crime

ISLAMABAD: Carjacking and cell phone snatching witnessed an increase in the federal capital during the last week as more than 91 vehicles were stolen or snatched and 72 mobile phones snatched from citizens, mostly at gunpoint, in various localities.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 10 cases of theft including robbery and snatching of cash were reported to the city’s different police stations during the same period. The 91 cases of auto theft which were reported to different police stations during the last week include theft of 11 cars and 80 bikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 12 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station, nine bikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Ramana police station as well as four motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole five motorbikes and three cars from the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station, four bikes and two cars from the limits of the Sabzi Mandi police station, and another four motorbikes and one car from the limits of Koral police station.

During the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of Karachi Company, Noon, Ramna, Aabpara, Industrial Area, and Lohi Bheer police stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched four mobile phones, auto thieves stole 13 vehicles, and robbers looted one house in the limit of Karachi Company police station. Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of Noon police station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phones from 13 people and carjackers stole four vehicles.

Similarly, Ramna police station registered 10 cases of auto theft and four cases of snatching of cash and mobile theft during the last week while armed robbers snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole six vehicles from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

In the same period, Aabpara police registered four cases of mobile snatching and eight cases of auto theft during the last week. Armed persons snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole five vehicles in the limits of Lohi Bheer police station during the last week.

During the last week, Khanna police station registered five cases each of auto theft and four cases of mobile snatching.

