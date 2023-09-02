BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Fiscal discipline is essential to maintain primary surplus as total public debt/revenue and debt service/revenue ratios remain high and need to be brought down to more sustainable levels.

The Finance Division’s “Fiscal Risk Statement for Fiscal Year 2023-24” noted that prudent debt management is necessary to avoid negative effects on monetary and fiscal operations, as well as the external account.

A balanced approach to debt management is necessary to ensure that Pakistan can continue to finance its development and growth objectives while maintaining financial stability.

Public debt stands at Rs59,247bn in March

With the objective to effectively manage domestic debt, it is necessary to bridge the gap between revenues and non-interest expenditure and to reduce or generate a primary surplus.

Since fiscal year 2018, higher primary and fiscal deficits along with lower revenue growth have resulted in higher total public dent.

The first three quarters of the fiscal year 2023 have resulted in an overall primary surplus of Rs504 billion, associated with the rolling back of some subsidies related to the energy sector and petroleum products. To ensure a decline in external debt to foreign exchange earnings (FEE) overtime, it is crucial to maintain a nil (zero) current account deficit before interest payment and have higher growth in FEE compared to the interest rate paid on external debt.

The stock of guarantees stood at 4.5 percent of GDP in the fiscal year 2022. Guarantees issued against commodity operations are not included in the estimated stock now in annual limits imposed on new issuances, on the basis that the loans are secured against the underlying commodity and are essentially self-liquidating.

These guarantees are issued against the commodity financing operations undertaken by the TCP, the Passco, and the provincial governments.

The outstanding stock of commodity operations was Rs1,134 billion at end June 2022.

A fiscal risk arises from the fact that a significant part of commodity operations lacks underlying collateral due to issues such as theft of commodities, unpaid subsidies, and wastage during storage.

The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2022, imposes a limit on the issuance of new government guarantees, including rollovers of existing guarantees to two percent of GDP per annum and 10 percent of GDP limit on guarantees stock.

One of the key drivers of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) fiscal risk, arises from the absence of a clear and comprehensive framework for public sector obligations (PSOs), which would allow SOEs to be properly compensated for undertaking quasi-fiscal activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Finance Division gdp FBR foreign exchange SOEs public debt external debt debts government revenue financial stability debt management Economic distress Fiscal Risk Statement for Fiscal Year 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Delimitation drive to be completed by Nov 30: ECP

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

NAB amendments: Evidence obtained from abroad no longer admissible: CJP

FBR launches automated system (portal) for taxpayers

Mystery shrouds fate of CCP bill

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project: Wapda inks Rs776.3m consultancy contract with JV of four firms

Hike in fuel prices, power tariffs: JI to observe countrywide strike today

Read more stories