Reciprocity of extradition requests: Cabinet directs ministry to collect data

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Interior to collect data on reciprocity of extradition requests made to Pakistan, as well as made by Pakistan to other countries, official sources told Business Recorder.

Interior Ministry, sources said, informed the federal cabinet that Government of United States of America, through Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had requested for extradition of accused/fugitive offender Umar Farooq s/o Khalid Farooq, a Pakistani and American national, from Pakistan to USA on account of committing an offence of terrorism.

The Interior Division noted that there is an extradition treaty between Pakistan and USA. In terms of Section 7 of the “Extradition Act, 1972”, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (G)/Additional District Magistrate, ICT, 1slamabad was appointed by the Federal Government as Inquiry Magistrate to hold an inquiry in the matter.

It was further noted that the Inquiry Officer had furnished the final inquiry report, intimating that the accused/fugitive offender Umar Farooq s/o Khalid Farooq Chaudhry had requested that he may be extradited to USA.

The Cabinet was informed that in light of the findings of the inquiry and the request of the accused/fugitive, the Inquiry Officer had recommended that Umar Farooq s/o Khalid Farooq Chaudhry may be extradited. It was also noted that the Inquiry Officer had granted bail to the accused/ fugitive till the final order by the Federal Cabinet since in terms of Sections 10 (b) and 11 of Extradition Act, 19972 wherein the extradition of accused persons is the prerogative of the Federal Government.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs endorsed the proposal of the Interior Division in view of the fact that a proper inquiry as per law had been carried out and the accused himself had requested extradition to USA. It was however desired that Interior Division should look into the complete record and compile information on the number of extraditions to other countries granted by the Government so far, as well as the outcome of extradition requests made by the Government of Pakistan to different countries, to see reciprocity towards Pakistan in this regard.

In light of the recommendations of the Inquiry Officer and provisions of Section 10 (b) and 11 of Extradition Act, 1972, Interior Division solicited approval of the Cabinet for extradition of the accused Umar Farooq from Pakistan to USA.

After detailed discussion, the Federal Cabinet decided extradition of accused Umar Farooq s/o Khalid Farooq from Pakistan to USA.

The Cabinet also directed the Interior Division to collect data on reciprocity of extradition requests made to Pakistan, as well as made by Pakistan to other countries.

