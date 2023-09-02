BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the Customs authorities and law enforcement agencies to strictly prevent the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural and other commodities from the country.

The prime minister on Friday presided over a high-level meeting regarding smuggling and its prevention.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the situation of smuggling of various items across the country, especially at the borders.

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

The meeting was apprised of the anti-trafficking strategy of law enforcement agencies in Balochistan, besides, the meeting was told that 10 additional joint check posts of law enforcement agencies were notified on Friday to prevent smuggling in Balochistan.

The prime minister was also briefed about government officials involved in smuggling. The premier directed that an inter-agency report should be prepared on the government officials involved in smuggling in Balochistan, disciplinary action should be taken against them and they should be punished.

He said that the smuggling of petroleum products causes a loss of revenue and puts severe pressure on foreign exchange.

The premier added that he himself will conduct the weekly review meeting to check the effectiveness of the prevention of smuggling.

The prime minister directed in the meeting that the border market mechanism with Iran should be strengthened so that bilateral trade can be possible through the regular documentation process.

The meeting was attended by caretaker ministers for Commerce, Interior, and Energy, the adviser to the prime minister, federal secretaries, the FBR chairman, and officials of law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was attended by provincial chief secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and IGs Police through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

