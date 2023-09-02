BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project: Wapda inks Rs776.3m consultancy contract with JV of four firms

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) signed an agreement worth Rs 776.3 million to a joint venture for consultancy services for Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project.

The joint venture is comprised of four firms – one from Turkey and three from Pakistan – with DOLSAR as the lead firm. The contract comprises of consultancy services for detailed engineering design, preparation of updated PC-I, PC-I for land acquisition and resettlement plan, and tender documents of the project.

Duration of consultancy contract is 22 months. The Asian Development Bank is providing financial assistance for the consultancy services of the Stage-II.

Land acquisition completed for Dasu Dam: WAPDA chief

The contract-signing ceremony was held at Wapda House. Chief Engineer and Project Director Kurram Tangi Dam Muhammad Shafiq Bhettani and International Projects Coordinator of DOLSAR Cem Aker signed the contract on behalf of Wapda and the joint venture respectively.

The ceremony was also attended by Member (Power) Wapda Jamil Akhtar, Advisor (Projects) Wapda, GM (Projects) North, GM (Coordination & Monitoring) Water, GM (Central Contract Cell), GM (Central Design Office) and GM (Hydro Resource Management).

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project is proposed to be constructed on Kurram River in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 14 Km upstream of Kurram Garhi Headworks and 32 Km North of Bannu City.

