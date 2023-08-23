BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Pakistan

Land acquisition completed for Dasu Dam: WAPDA chief

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) has said that the pace of construction work will be further accelerated on Dasu Hydropower Project as long-delayed process of land acquisition has substantially been completed.

The Chairman expressed these views during his visit to Dasu Hydropower Project on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that the issue of acquiring the land was the major obstacle in the way to speedy implementation of the project. He appreciated the efforts made by the project management and the support rendered by the district administration and the provincial government to resolve this issue.

The Chairman had a detailed visit of the starter dam and the under-ground power house of the project. During a briefing by the GM/PD and the project managers of the consultants and the contractors, the Chairman was briefed that the river diversion system functioning satisfactorily during the recent high-flow season.

A 1.3 Km-long left bank flushing tunnel has also been temporarily opened last week for the traffic to bypass main dam site and facilitate excavation of the dam abutment at the left bank as well.

