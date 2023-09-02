BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Technology

TikTok to host Community Guidelines workshops for creators

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: TikTok has launched an exciting campaign in Pakistan to amplify awareness and comprehension of its Community Guidelines. Central to this initiative, TikTok is hosting a series of workshops across the country designed to enhance creators' understanding of the platform's Community Guidelines.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its community, this campaign underscores TikTok's dedicated efforts to fostering a safe and vibrant environment for its users while encouraging responsible content creation practices and cultivating a safer digital space.

TikTok's Community Guidelines serve as a comprehensive framework that outlines the rules and standards governing the platform's usage. These guidelines are also designed to adapt to emerging trends and potential hazards, enabling the platform to effectively mitigate risks associated with evolving online behaviors. The most recent updates, effective since April 21 of this year, were refreshed in consultation with over 100 organizations across the globe and members of the TikTok community.

TikTok is also partnering with some of Pakistan's most popular content creators who will create content and help drive awareness of the platform's Community Guidelines. Under the hashtag #SaferTogether, the campaign's landing page will be accessible to our Pakistani community on TikTok where they will be able to watch videos from their favourite content creators who will talk about the importance of understanding these Community Guidelines and how that would help elevate the quality of content they publish.

TikTok also acknowledges the collaborative spirit that is essential to fostering online safety. The platform extends its gratitude to the myriad organizations and creators worldwide who have contributed their expertise to enhance the Community Guidelines, recognizing that it takes a collective effort to maintain a safe digital environment.

