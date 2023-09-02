BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Takaful, DD partner to provide coverage to smallholder farmers

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: In a bid to advance the cause of financial inclusion, a noteworthy partnership has been forged between Salaam Takaful and Digital Dera by virtue of which, Salaam Takaful Limited will provide coverage to smallholder farmers connected with Digital Dera.

This strategic collaboration reflects the shared vision of both entities to address the challenges faced by smallholder farmers, a vital yet often underserved segment of the population connected with Digital Dera, said Fouad Riaz Bajwa, CEO and Co-founder of the Digital Dera here on Friday.

“This alliance is a testament to their commitment to making a tangible impact on the lives of these unsung heroes. At the core of this partnership, Salaam Takaful Limited will provide coverage to these farmers with Parametric-based Crop Takaful. By leveraging the expertise of Salaam Takaful and the reach of Digital Dera, this initiative aims to provide a safety net for farmers who navigate the uncertainties of their profession through innovative Islamic insurance solutions,” he added.

Digital Dera Private Limited by Agriculture Republic is Pakistan’s first food security policy and rural technology innovation start-up. Its nature of business is to empower smallholder farmers and rural communities to access critical climate resilient and smart agricultural inputs and integrate digital innovations that address pressing challenges in the Agri-Food value chain. Digital Dera strategically connects stakeholders to critical farming inputs such as climate smart digital agriculture technology and input resources that improve crop yields and enable efficient access to retailers and better pricing irrespective of market complexity.

