Inclusion of Islamic teachings related to minorities in syllabus: IHC office directed to send copy of petition to PM

ISLAMABAD: Justice Babar Sattar on Friday directed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) office to send the copy of a petition to the prime minister to include Islamic teachings related to minorities in educational syllabus to avoid incidents like Jaranwala.

He issued this direction while hearing a petition of former federal minister J Salik, wherein, the ex-minister mentioned various incidents of encounters and violence against the citizens of Pakistan of Christian faith.

He also stated that all citizens have an equal right to life, liberty, dignity, and the freedom to profess their religion guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan. He added that notwithstanding this there are repeat incidents on one pretext or another against minority communities.

He contended, “Such actions are in breach of teachings of Islam as well as the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).”

He further said, “In order to avoid such incidents of persecution and violence there is [a] need to include within the educational syllabus appropriate teachings of Islam preaching tolerance and the need for affording the minorities an equal right to live their lives while fully enjoying the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.”

“If such instruction is included within the syllabus at an early age, it would nurture a balanced society and act as a bulwark against [the] persecution of minorities,” maintained the petitioner.

Justice Sattar directed in his written order that let a copy of this petition along with annexure be sent to the Prime Minister of Pakistan through his principal secretary. He added that as the matter has been taken up by the prime minister as well as the chief minister of Punjab, it would be appropriate for the prime minister to have the matter placed before the Cabinet to consider whether or not there is a need for appropriate changes and inclusions within the syllabus to raise healthy tolerant children and youth and cultivate a polity where the rights of citizens to liberty, dignity, equality, and freedom to profess religion are protected. After issuing the direction, the court disposed of the matter.

