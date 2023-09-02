BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

CDA makes arrangements to distribute 7,000 seed balls

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Environment Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has made arrangements to distribute 7,000 seed balls of various types of plants among the citizens for plantation during monsoon season at Trail 5.

In this regard, seed balls were distributed among the citizens on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the survival rate of seed balls is 80 per cent higher than the rest of the seeds. Seed balls are also called earth balls because the seed is made into a ball of clay and slightly pressed into the ground. Seed balls are the easiest and most effective way to increase plantation as it requires less labour.

In this method of plantation, plants and trees can be propagated further because in this type of plantation there is no need to dig the ground either. Similarly, it is also a means of planting trees by embedding organic seed balls in the ground.

In this type of planting, plants that are compatible with the local environment are introduced by planting or dropping seeds in the ground. This method of plantation is also known as aerial forestry, and monsoon or rainy season is the best time for this type of plantation process. Plantation using seed balls also grows faster and low cost than conventional tree plantation.

