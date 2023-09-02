Chinese CG underscores need for strengthening bilateral ties

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General in Lahore Zhao Shiren on Friday stressed on the need of strengthening robust and enduring relationship between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and the Chinese Consulate. During his visit to the LCCI Zhao Shiren reaffirmed his commitment to fostering common interests and nurturing these invaluable relations.

The occasion was marked by a fruitful conversation between Chinese Consul General and President LCCI Kashif Anwar. Office-bearers and EC members were also present. As a symbol of the strengthened ties, Zhao Shiren cordially invited President Kashif Anwar to visit the Chinese Consul General, an invitation that was warmly accepted.

Zhao Shiren underscored the pivotal role played by the LCCI in the welfare and prosperity of the business community in Lahore and Punjab province. He commended President Kashif Anwar for his tireless efforts in disseminating vital information regarding economy to the business community, aiding in their growth and development.

He also appointed the Commercial Counsellor of Chinese Consulate Yan Yang as the focal person between the LCCI and Chinese Consulate.

The Chinese Consul General also said that a reading room in LCCI premises was established with the assistance of the Chinese Consul General which aimed at promoting better understanding of Chinese culture. This initiative underscores the commitment to bilateral engagement on equal footing, enhancing cultural exchange between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023