BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Jubilee Life Insurance Company
Limited 2-Sep-23 10:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 2-Sep-23 16:00
Emco Industries Limited 5-Sep-23 11:45
Cherat Cement Company Limited 5-Sep-23 11:00
United Brands Limited 5-Sep-23 12:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 5-Sep-23 12:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited 5-Sep-23 12:00
TPL Properties Limited 6-Sep-23 16:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited 6-Sep-23 14:45
Colony Textile Mills Limited 6-Sep-23 11:00
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 6-Sep-23 11:00
Descon Oxychem Limited 7-Sep-23 14:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited 7-Sep-23 09:30
National Foods Limited 7-Sep-23 15:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Limited 7-Sep-23 10:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 7-Sep-23 12:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 7-Sep-23 12:00
Matco Foods Limited 7-Sep-23 11:30
Ismail Industries Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 8-Sep-23 10:00
Amreli Steels Limited 8-Sep-23 10:00
Goodluck Industries Limited 15-Sep-23 11:30
