BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 07:24am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited)                26-Aug-23     2-Sep-23
Pakgen Power Limited               2-Sep-23      2-Sep-23      150% (i)       31-Aug-23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited #     28-Aug-23     4-Sep-23                                     4-Sep-23
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited #                          29-Aug-23     5-Sep-23                                     5-Sep-23
IGI Holdings Limited               4-Sep-23      5-Sep-23      20% (i)        31-Aug-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited) @                     30-Aug-23     6-Sep-23
Jubilee Life Insurance Company 
Ltd.                               4-Sep-23      6-Sep-23      30% (i)        31-Aug-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                            5-Sep-23      6-Sep-23      10% (i)        1-Sep-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills 
Limited                            31-Aug-23     7-Sep-23                                     7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             1-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                     8-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                            6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23      50% (i)        4-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #               6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. #     2-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #        3-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited                7-Sep-23      9-Sep-23      10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #       5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited              7-Sep-23      11-Sep-23     45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                            8-Sep-23      11-Sep-23     720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                          8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Pakistan International 
Container
Terminal Limited                   8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     200% (i)       6-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited                 12-Sep-23     12-Sep-23     12.90% (i)     8-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.       6-Sep-23      13-Sep-23     NIL                           13-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.         12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (i)        8-Sep-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited            12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     40% (i)        8-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited         13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU General Insurance Limited      13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       13-Sep-23     15-Sep-23     35% (i)        11-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                  12-Sep-23     18-Sep-23                                   18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd. #                  12-Sep-23     19-Sep-23                                   19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #               15-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                          16-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         15-Sep-23     23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah 
Limited)                           11-Sep-23     25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited       18-Sep-23     25-Sep-23     NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited       19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited      20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited     20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.      20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.               21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd.                               22-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd.                          25-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      15% (F)                        2-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited           3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited       10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23     17-Oct-23                                   17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.          13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited     16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited        17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited          17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23                                   23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited           17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                            19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                    19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited                   20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited        20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited           20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited             19-Oct-23     28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                                                        10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Companies PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Delimitation drive to be completed by Nov 30: ECP

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

NAB amendments: Evidence obtained from abroad no longer admissible: CJP

FBR launches automated system (portal) for taxpayers

Mystery shrouds fate of CCP bill

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project: Wapda inks Rs776.3m consultancy contract with JV of four firms

Hike in fuel prices, power tariffs: JI to observe countrywide strike today

Read more stories