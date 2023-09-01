BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Sep 01, 2023
Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against India

  • Green Shirts to field an unchanged squad on Saturday
Published September 1, 2023

Pakistan on Friday announced their playing XI a day before the blockbuster clash against India in the third match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have decided to field an unchanged squad following an emphatic win in the first game against Nepal. They now aim for a second consecutive win in the mega tournament.

This implies they remain batting heavy while having as many as six bowling options, three spinners, and as many pacers.

India, meanwhile, playing their opener on Saturday against Babar Azam and his men, are yet to announce their playing XI.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

