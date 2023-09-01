BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.56%)
BOP 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
DGKC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FABL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HBL 94.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
OGDC 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
PIOC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PPL 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.85%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
SSGC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TELE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.26%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,493 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,710 Increased By 12 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,026 Increased By 23.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,986 Increased By 16.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India Aug factory activity hits 3-month high, but hiring slows

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2023 10:38am

BENGALURU: India’s factory growth accelerated at the fastest pace in three months in August, driven by strong growth in new orders and output, according to a private survey that however also showed job creation was at a four-month low.

That is good news for Asia’s third-largest economy, which grew 7.8% in April-June, slightly above a Reuters forecast of 7.7%, led by robust demand, and was expected to remain a bright spot in the global economy.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, jumped to 58.6 last month from 57.7 in July, the highest since May and confounding a Reuters poll expectation for a drop to 57.5.

This marked a sustained expansion, with 26 months above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction, the longest stretch since March 2020 when pandemic-induced lockdowns were imposed.

“The PMI results for India painted a vibrant picture of the nation’s manufacturing landscape in August. Robust and accelerated increases in new orders and production suggest… strong contribution to second quarter (fiscal) economic growth,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global.

“Companies’ strategic focus towards a global orientation were evident via a sharp and quicker expansion in international sales. Export-centric tactics should help ensure that production remains on an upward path in the coming months.”

New orders and output, indicators of demand strength, expanded at the fastest pace since January 2021 and October 2020, respectively. Export orders accelerated to the fastest rate in 10 months.

But that did not translate into faster employment generation. Job creation, while remaining positive for the fifth straight month, slowed to the lowest level since April.

Business confidence for the next 12 months slipped to a three-month low due to inflation concerns.

India’s annual retail inflation rose to a 15-month high in July and was expected to stay above the Reserve Bank of India’s target range of 2%-6% at least until October, a Reuters poll showed.

Input costs quickened at the fastest pace in a year in August. However, not all of these costs were passed on to clients, as output prices rose at their weakest rate in four months.

“The presence of stronger cost inflationary pressures serves as a reminder of the challenges inherent in managing growth … the need to maintain competitiveness helped restricted charge inflation,” De Lima added.

India indian economy Indian GDP

Comments

1000 characters

India Aug factory activity hits 3-month high, but hiring slows

Piqued by political parties, PM says ‘there’s no crisis’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

Oil set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Read more stories