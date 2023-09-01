Customers, employees: Mobilink Bank signs various strategic partnerships

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Bank has entered a series of strategic partnerships to foster holistic well-being for its valued customers and dedicated employees.

These partnerships underscored the Bank’s commitment to advancing financial inclusivity and creating a positive social impact within the communities it serves.

In collaboration with Taqwa Tours and Travels Islamabad, Mobilink Bank has introduced an exclusive 10% discount for individuals seeking Hajj and Umrah packages. To benefit from the discount, both customers and employees can utilize the DOST App and Mobilink Bank debit card to make their payments.

Through this partnership, the Bank strives to elevate the spiritual experience for its customers and employees, simplifying the pilgrimage booking and payment process.

In alignment with its dedication to environmental sustainability, Mobilink Bank has signed an agreement with National Links Solar Company.

Under this agreement, the Bank’s customers and employees can avail of a 10% discount on bookings for solar system installation services. The partnership reflects the Bank’s strong commitment to promoting eco-conscious practices, proactively addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change, and aiming to mitigate high electricity expenses.

Mobilink Bank’s commitment to health and wellness takes a momentous stride forward through its partnership with Medxol, a pioneering Digital Sehat Card and home healthcare company in Pakistan. Under this partnership, Mobilink Bank employees and customers can avail 40% discount on a wide range of health services, including telehealth services for remote medical consultations, diagnostics In-patient Department (IPD) insurance, affordable insurance options starting at just PKR 999, discounted physiotherapy and homecare services, discounted ambulance services and the innovative “Doctor at Home” service.

The Medxol network covers 100 cities, 40+ hospitals, 1500+ Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) certified doctors, and over 1500 certified laboratories, highlighting the Bank’s dedication to inclusive and affordable healthcare access.

“We prioritize customer satisfaction and employee welfare through dedicated partnerships, offering exclusive discounts. These collaborations enhance customer value, fostering loyalty, while also promoting employee well-being. This symbiotic approach enables the Bank to cater to the evolving financial needs of our customers and employees,” shared Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Branch Business Officer, Mobilink Bank.

