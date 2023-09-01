BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Customers, employees: Mobilink Bank signs various strategic partnerships

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Bank has entered a series of strategic partnerships to foster holistic well-being for its valued customers and dedicated employees.

These partnerships underscored the Bank’s commitment to advancing financial inclusivity and creating a positive social impact within the communities it serves.

In collaboration with Taqwa Tours and Travels Islamabad, Mobilink Bank has introduced an exclusive 10% discount for individuals seeking Hajj and Umrah packages. To benefit from the discount, both customers and employees can utilize the DOST App and Mobilink Bank debit card to make their payments.

Through this partnership, the Bank strives to elevate the spiritual experience for its customers and employees, simplifying the pilgrimage booking and payment process.

In alignment with its dedication to environmental sustainability, Mobilink Bank has signed an agreement with National Links Solar Company.

Under this agreement, the Bank’s customers and employees can avail of a 10% discount on bookings for solar system installation services. The partnership reflects the Bank’s strong commitment to promoting eco-conscious practices, proactively addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change, and aiming to mitigate high electricity expenses.

Mobilink Bank’s commitment to health and wellness takes a momentous stride forward through its partnership with Medxol, a pioneering Digital Sehat Card and home healthcare company in Pakistan. Under this partnership, Mobilink Bank employees and customers can avail 40% discount on a wide range of health services, including telehealth services for remote medical consultations, diagnostics In-patient Department (IPD) insurance, affordable insurance options starting at just PKR 999, discounted physiotherapy and homecare services, discounted ambulance services and the innovative “Doctor at Home” service.

The Medxol network covers 100 cities, 40+ hospitals, 1500+ Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) certified doctors, and over 1500 certified laboratories, highlighting the Bank’s dedication to inclusive and affordable healthcare access.

“We prioritize customer satisfaction and employee welfare through dedicated partnerships, offering exclusive discounts. These collaborations enhance customer value, fostering loyalty, while also promoting employee well-being. This symbiotic approach enables the Bank to cater to the evolving financial needs of our customers and employees,” shared Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Branch Business Officer, Mobilink Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

financial inclusion Mobilink Bank Mobilink Bank employees Mobilink Bank customers

Comments

1000 characters

Customers, employees: Mobilink Bank signs various strategic partnerships

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Read more stories