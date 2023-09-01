Jilani meets envoys of Australia, other countries

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday received various ambassadors of different countries including the Czech Republic, Australia, and Turkmenistan as well as the Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan for meetings separately and sought strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Pakistan Tomás Smetánka called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani. They expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral ties and agreed to further strengthen the same in trade, investment, education cooperation and mobility of labour from Pakistan to the Czech Republic. During the meeting, views were also exchanged on regional and global issues.

Meanwhile, talking to Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins during the meeting, the foreign minister emphasized on regular dialogue and high-level visits to further strengthen bilateral ties with Australia. The Australian High Commissioner briefed the foreign minister about bilateral ties in multiple domains.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov also called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani and discussed bilateral relations. They expressed the resolve to further strengthen ties in various fields of mutual interest.

Talking to Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan Samuel Rizk in a meeting held separately, Jilani reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen the partnership with the United Nations Development Programme to improve the lives and livelihoods of people through joint initiatives. The foreign minister termed the UNDP as a critical partner in the national development agenda.

