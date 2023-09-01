BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Markets

Cotton market: Spot rate gains further Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 07:19am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 20,100 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is Rs 20,200 to Rs 20,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,800 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,200 per maund and the rates of Phutti are in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 20,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 9,700 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 600 bales of Sui Gas is sold in between Rs 19,800 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sultanabad, 1800 bales of Rohri is sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Tando Adam is sold in between Rs 19.750 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 3400 bales of Shahdad Pur is sold at 19,800 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Sanghar is sold at Rs 19,700 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Hala, 200 bales of Sarkand, 400 bales of Hyderabad, 600 bales of Nawab Shah, 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,100 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 20,600 per maund, 600 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,300 per maund, 1800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 20,200 to Rs 20,400 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 3200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,200 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 2400 bales of Chishtian, 1600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 20,300 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 20,400 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 20,400 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 400 bales of Tunsa Shareef, 1000 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 800 bales of Ali Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 20,350 to Rs 20,400 per maund, 400 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 20,200 to Rs 20,400 per maund, 3200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 20,200 to Rs 20,500 per maund and 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,200 to Rs 20,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 20,100 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fibre was increased by Rs 3 per kg and was available at Rs 373 per kg.

