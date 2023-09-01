KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 31, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
327,153,643 210,093,660 13,639,019,907 8,621,170,061
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,298,863,406 (1,665,306,390) 633,557,015
Local Individuals 10,057,968,792 (9,436,556,369) 621,412,423
Local Corporates 5,164,021,902 (6,418,991,340) (1,254,969,439)
