PM Kakar expresses grief over martyrdom of 9 soldiers in terrorist attack in KP’s Bannu

Caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed sorrow on Thursday over the loss of nine Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KP, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many,” he wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The premier called such acts “utterly reprehensible” and said his thoughts were with the families of the martyred and injured.

“Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” he added.

The military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) also issued a statement about the attack.

“On August 31, 2023, a motorcycle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District,” it said.

Resultantly, nine soldiers, including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali had embraced shahadat, while five soldiers were injured, the media wing added.

The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, according to ISPR.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

The development comes days after six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in the northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan.

Earlier, PM Kakar vowed to continue the fight against terrorism “no matter what”.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Kakar said that those who have “misconceptions that such attacks will tire us should know that we will never forget our martyrs or their sacrifices and won’t refrain from such sacrifices in future”.

“We will, in fact, pursue them,” he said.

The caretaker PM further said that surrender was not an option, adding that Pakistan will not surrender in front of radicalism, extremism, and intolerance.

The caretaker PM said defense institutions are not only taking care of external aggression but are also at the forefront in coping with disasters and internal rescue challenges.

Since the Afghan Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, militancy has risen in Pakistan.

Pakistan has committed to taking all necessary measures to defend its interests and nationals and has urged Afghan authorities to do more to stop militants operating from Afghan territory.