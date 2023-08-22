BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.93%)
BIPL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.88%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.89%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HBL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KEL 2.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 99.85 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (3.72%)
PAEL 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
PIOC 91.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
PRL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.58%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 03:20pm

ISLAMABAD: Six Pakistani soldiers on Tuesday embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan, the army said.

It was not clear which group was involved, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the army said in a statement, adding that the incident took place in the district of North Waziristan.

Bajaur operation Soldier embraces martyrdom, four terrorists killed

Pakistan Afghan Taliban North Waziristan Six Pakistani soldiers killed

Comments

1000 characters

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Read more stories