Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

ISLAMABAD: Six Pakistani soldiers on Tuesday embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan, the army said.

It was not clear which group was involved, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the army said in a statement, adding that the incident took place in the district of North Waziristan.

