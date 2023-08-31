BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rally defies gloomy Chinese economic outlook

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

BEIJING: Iron ore prices have rallied despite flagging steel demand from the ailing Chinese property sector as Chinese mills maintain output in the absence of a firm government production cap and replenish low inventories of the raw material.

The rising prices are a boon for global miners such as Vale and BHP and bolsters BHP’s view from last week that China, the world’s biggest iron ore consumer and steelmaker, will still produce more than a billion tons of steel this year.

The surge runs counter to recent lacklustre Chinese economic data and is occurring even as companies in the property sector, the biggest steel end-users, contend with debt and cash flow issues.

The most actively traded iron ore futures contract on the Singapore Exchange has climbed by 13.5% in the two weeks to Aug. 25 with physical prices for ore delivered to China rising by a similar amount. The September SGX future hit a one-month high of $114.85 per metric ton on Aug. 24, before easing back to $112.27 a ton on Monday. Most Chinese steel mills are maintaining normal production ahead of a still-awaited government order to cut output so they can keep generating cash flow and lock in profits, which is supporting ore demand, according to analysts.

Mills are also relying more on hot metal, a steel precursor, that consumes more iron ore, since scrap steel is in short supply amid the property slowdown.

“The trigger for (the price rally) is the easing expectation that a nation wide steel production cap will come any time soon.

iron ore iron ore rates iron ore market

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore rally defies gloomy Chinese economic outlook

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories