SANA announces scholarship programme for students of SAU

HYDERABAD: Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) has announced a scholarship Program for students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), and students will be supported in career counseling, research and higher education in different countries including America and MoU has been signed in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Murri and the President of SANA Dr. Maqbool Halepoto signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to awarding scholarships to the meritorious and needy students of the University at Senate Hall on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, the scholarship will be awarded under the Dr. Feroze Ahmed Memorial Education (FAME) Scholarship Program for five years, while career counseling, internship, and knowledge programs will be continued, including the guidance of students aspiring for higher education in USA and other countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that a large number of students coming for education in the University belong to poor families. Despite the difficult conditions, we have not increased the fees compared to other universities, while fees for girl-students in colleges and sub-campus have been made free. “Through this agreement with SANA, it will be easier for the meritorious and deserving students to get an education.” He added.

Dr. Maqbool Halepoto President SANA said that SANA is successfully running scholarship programs for deserving students from underprivileged areas of Sindh along with welfare activities. He said that full scholarships would be given to deserving students of Sindh Agriculture University, while research in agriculture, agricultural engineering, allied science, and livestock management would be supported.

Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture Engineering, said that during the recent floods, the tuition fees paid by the flood-affected students studying at the university were refunded in two different phases due to the efforts of the alumni and faculty of the university Dr. Zahid Malik.

Later, during a ceremony at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, SANA President Dr. Maqbool Halepoto, Dr. Altaf Siyal and Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar distributed the tuition fee cheques.

Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi and others were present on this occasion.

