BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indecent, lewd dance at stage plays: Punjab govt decides to take measures

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a significant step to curtail indecent and lewd dance performances masquerading as stage plays.

The provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has issued directives to revise pertinent laws, including the 1876 Dramatic Performance Act.

In accordance with Amir Mir's guidance, a 7-member committee, led by the Executive Director of the Punjab Council of Arts has been formed. This committee will propose revisions within 7 days, modernizing laws that have stood for 150 years.

Amir Mir stated that the proposed amendments will undergo approval in the forth coming Punjab Cabinet meeting. A comprehensive prohibition on dance performances in stage plays is on the table. The proposed changes to various laws, including the Dramatic Performance Act, intend to safeguard the essence of theater.

Elaborating, Amir Mir highlighted that Section 15 of the Punjab Council of Arts Act, 1975 empowers the Council to establish rules and regulations ensuring the effective execution of all provisions within the Act. The proliferation of inappropriate dance performances in stage plays has been driving society toward moral decay. Government intervention became imperative to shield the youth from ruin and rekindle authentic theater.

Amir Mir emphasized that the stringent measures pertaining to stage plays and theaters are imperative to safeguard our culture and performing arts. This move has garnered support from genuine artists, as it purges obscenity from theaters. Consequently, theaters will operate within the boundaries of dignity and morality. The government is steadfast in its resolve, and unwavering against any form of coercion, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government Punjab cabinet Amir Mir Punjab Council of Arts Act, 1975

Comments

1000 characters

Indecent, lewd dance at stage plays: Punjab govt decides to take measures

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories