BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,628 Decreased By -62.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 16,115 Decreased By -282.8 (-1.72%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia on Thursday

AFP Published 30 Aug, 2023 05:03pm

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will host his Turkish counterpart for a two-day visit beginning Thursday, Moscow has announced, after Ankara’s top diplomat held talks with Ukrainian officials last week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also due to visit Russia soon for talks with President Vladimir Putin on reviving a deal allowing safe grain shipments across the Black Sea.

Second vessel leaves Odesa through temporary Black Sea corridor: Minister

Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, told reporters that Lavrov and Hakan Fidan would discuss “the situation in the region, particularly in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Transcaucasia”.

Erdogan has used his good relations with Moscow and Kyiv to try to bring the two sides into formal peace talks.

NATO member Turkiye helped negotiate the only major agreement signed by the warring sides since the start of the conflict last year – a deal to ship grain from three Ukrainian ports across the Black Sea.

Sergei Lavrov Russia Turkiye Hakan Fidan

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia on Thursday

Cipher case: special court extends Imran Khan’s judicial remand till Sep 13

Open-market: USD hits 325 against rupee

Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

OGDCL’s KP well sees major boost in production

Cipher case: Qureshi sent back to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

Weak infrastructure, governance: Moody’s spots extra constraints

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

India’s inflation to keep steady, growth on track

COAS observes field fire, battle drills near Jhelum

Military coup in Gabon, president under house arrest

Read more stories