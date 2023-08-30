BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.31%)
DFML 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.36%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
MLCF 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.61%)
PAEL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 70.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SSGC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 92.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
UNITY 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,692 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 46,753 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,617 Decreased By -4 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arsenal sign Spain’s World Cup winner Codina from Barcelona

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 09:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Arsenal have signed Spain’s World Cup-winning defender Laia Codina from Barcelona, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club said on Tuesday.

Codina, 23, started all four of Spain’s knockout games at the World Cup that ended in a 1-0 win over England in the final earlier this month.

The centre back has seven caps for Spain and made 32 appearances for Barcelona, winning two Champions League trophies and three LaLiga titles since joining in 2019. She also spent the 2021-22 season on loan at AC Milan and played 14 times.

“Laia is a world-class defender and I’m delighted to be working with her here at Arsenal,” coach Jonas Eidevall said.

“She has a great mix of technical ability and physical presence and we believe this will allow her to adapt to our style here quickly.

“She has considerable experience of playing at the highest level and winning trophies, so I’m confident that she will be an excellent addition to our squad moving forward.”

Arsenal, who finished third in the league last year, begin their new campaign at home to Liverpool on Oct. 1.

Barcelona Arsenal Women's Super League Laia Codina

Comments

1000 characters

Arsenal sign Spain’s World Cup winner Codina from Barcelona

Cipher case: special court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan till Sep 13

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Oil rises on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Read more stories