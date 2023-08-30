BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: Former ruling alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Tuesday, criticising the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s decision of suspending the sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has questioned if the suspension of Khan’s conviction was a result of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s meetings with a dignitary from a “friendly Muslim country”.

In reaction to the development in the Toshakhana case, PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah, while taking to Twitter, suspected that the suspension of Khan’s conviction was a result of PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi’s meetings with a dignitary from a “friendly Muslim country”.

After the IHC suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case, the PDM harshly flayed the court’s verdict.

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

“Why is Bushra Bibi seeking an NRO (a reference to relief in cases) from a friendly Islamic country? Why did she meet an important personality of an Islamic country in a five-star hotel in Islamabad,” Hamdullah questioned.

Hamdullah said Bushra Bibi told the “personality” that Khan is ready to leave the country. “Today, I will tell the whole nation that the PTI chairman is now begging to go out (of the country),” the PDM spokesperson said.

