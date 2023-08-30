BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
Aug 30, 2023
Pakistan

‘Anti-dengue measures not possible without public support’

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: The situation of people affected by dengue remained under control; however, precautions are still required at all levels following the rains. Anti-dengue measures cannot be ensured without public support.

The caretaker provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram said this during a visit to Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi. The vice-chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Umar and Medical Superintendents of the three hospitals were also present.

The minister visited various departments including Dengue Ward, Triage Room, OPD, Liver Center, Emergency, Medicine Clinic, Children Ward, Gynecology Emergency and Surgical Ward in the three major hospitals. He inquired about the treatment facilities from the patients. He also inquired about the medical facilities in the hospital from the relatives and friends who came with the patients.

The minister directed to complete the ongoing construction work of Guinea Emergency Block at Holy Family soon. He said that efforts are being made to frame the best treatment facilities in the government hospitals of Punjab.

The provincial government is working diligently to provide health facilities, he added. This year, relatively less number of dengue cases has been reported compared to previous years.

According to him, anti-dengue SOPs are being implemented in all cases. All stakeholders are playing their constructive role to control dengue. Health department teams are playing their key role to control the dengue epidemic. The performance of the health department in anti-dengue measures is commendable.

The provincial minister directed the field teams to intensify surveillance activities in relation to anti-dengue measures. He asked the concerned authorities of the health department to make an information desk for the beneficiaries of Baitul Mal like a health facility counter where medical social welfare officers should be present to give guidelines to the patients.

