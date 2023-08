LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of PTI President and former Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi till September 02 in a case of alleged corruption in development projects launched in Gujrat.

The court ordered the police to produce the suspect on next hearing. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi before the court.

